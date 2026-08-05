Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,654 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,025 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Talen Energy worth $35,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,804,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $676,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,345 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $570,393,000 after buying an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,441,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $540,287,000 after buying an additional 378,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $569,455,000 after buying an additional 627,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,196 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $409,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,280. This trade represents a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $499.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Talen Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Talen Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $476.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TLN stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.49 and a 200-day moving average of $359.65. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $301.45 and a 12-month high of $451.28.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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