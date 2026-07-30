Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,649 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,727 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of MGM Resorts International worth $88,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $256,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. MGM Resorts second-quarter 2026 results

MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas operations showed renewed momentum. Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. MGM Resorts profit and revenue driven by Las Vegas

Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record first-half revenue and maintained a 15.9% Macau market share. Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. MGM China 2026 interim financial data

Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $53 from $52 and maintained a positive rating, indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Susquehanna MGM price target update

indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: BetMGM’s outlook was a key concern. Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. BetMGM 2026 outlook

Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is investigating Barry Diller’s proposed $48.30-per-share offer for MGM. The investigation introduces deal uncertainty and could limit investor enthusiasm until the offer’s terms and strategic rationale become clearer. MGM proposed offer investigation

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.85 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.49.

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About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Further Reading

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