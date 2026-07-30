Go Pro
→ This Quiet Metals Story Is Starting To Stack Up (From i2i Marketing Group, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,649 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
MGM Resorts International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,727 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of MGM Resorts International worth $88,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $256,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. MGM Resorts second-quarter 2026 results
  • Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas operations showed renewed momentum. Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. MGM Resorts profit and revenue driven by Las Vegas
  • Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record first-half revenue and maintained a 15.9% Macau market share. Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. MGM China 2026 interim financial data
  • Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $53 from $52 and maintained a positive rating, indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Susquehanna MGM price target update
  • Negative Sentiment: BetMGM’s outlook was a key concern. Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. BetMGM 2026 outlook
  • Negative Sentiment: A law firm is investigating Barry Diller’s proposed $48.30-per-share offer for MGM. The investigation introduces deal uncertainty and could limit investor enthusiasm until the offer’s terms and strategic rationale become clearer. MGM proposed offer investigation

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.85 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International Right Now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines