Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 73,410 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $86,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,510. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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