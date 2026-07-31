Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 91,265 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,773 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $85,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,205,723,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after buying an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $384,668,000 after acquiring an additional 142,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,422 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $377,543,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $227.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.03 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 86.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manhattan Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manhattan Associates wasn't on the list.

While Manhattan Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here