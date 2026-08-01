Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690,586 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $70,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Amneal Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. AMRX Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Debt repricing should reduce interest expense. The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance was broadly in line with consensus. Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision.

Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the earnings-driven rally. The strong quarterly beat and revenue outlook improvement were likely already reflected in the stock after its recent advance, leaving limited upside when full-year earnings guidance was only modestly better than expectations. Amneal beats expectations in strong Q2 2026

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 584.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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