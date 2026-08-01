Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $71,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,831,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,876.9% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 249,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 237,150 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $12,948,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

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Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Compass Point began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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