Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870,457 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,487,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.19% of Vermilion Energy worth $67,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $64,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 1,388,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $56,005,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772,600 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,434,000 after buying an additional 830,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.4%

VET stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.57. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 22.48%.The business had revenue of $390.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.39 million.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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