Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $71,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $70,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,133,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $19,400,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,343.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 513,076 shares of the company's stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 492,076 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $42.49 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Griffin Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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