Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,332 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 74,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of SPS Commerce worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $49,883,000. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $40,293,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 432.8% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 441,669 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 358,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $197.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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