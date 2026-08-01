Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 568,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $67,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.09. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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