Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,096 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 21,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.48% of Synaptics worth $67,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $46,185.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,571,838.92. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.45.

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Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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