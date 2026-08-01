Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,203 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $65,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ferrari by 790.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $504.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.12 and a 200 day moving average of $353.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $477.15.

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Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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