Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,001 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $68,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 289,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company's stock worth $857,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $109.06 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: WPM is expected to deliver earnings growth in its upcoming report, and Zacks says the company has the factors associated with a likely earnings beat. The outlook supports the investment case for its high-margin precious-metals streaming model. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

WPM is expected to deliver earnings growth in its upcoming report, and Zacks says the company has the factors associated with a likely earnings beat. The outlook supports the investment case for its high-margin precious-metals streaming model. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with Archer Aviation highlights Wheaton’s lower-overhead business model and direct exposure to gold and silver prices, which may appeal to investors seeking precious-metals exposure without operating-mining risk. Archer Aviation vs. Wheaton Precious Metals

A comparison with Archer Aviation highlights Wheaton’s lower-overhead business model and direct exposure to gold and silver prices, which may appeal to investors seeking precious-metals exposure without operating-mining risk. Neutral Sentiment: WPM’s upcoming results are becoming the key near-term catalyst. The company previously reported strong revenue and earnings growth, but investors will focus on whether the new quarter meets elevated expectations and confirms its growth trajectory.

WPM’s upcoming results are becoming the key near-term catalyst. The company previously reported strong revenue and earnings growth, but investors will focus on whether the new quarter meets elevated expectations and confirms its growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Edison Investment Research lowered its WPM EPS forecasts substantially: Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $1.38, Q4 to $1.00 from $1.56, and full-year 2026 to $4.32 from $5.61. The full-year estimate is also below consensus forecasts of roughly $4.62-$4.73, creating a negative earnings-expectations overhang. Edison Investment Research Has Bearish Forecast for WPM Q2 Earnings

Edison Investment Research lowered its WPM EPS forecasts substantially: Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $1.38, Q4 to $1.00 from $1.56, and full-year 2026 to $4.32 from $5.61. The full-year estimate is also below consensus forecasts of roughly $4.62-$4.73, creating a negative earnings-expectations overhang. Negative Sentiment: The recent weakness in WPM shares, along with trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggests that investors may be taking profits or reducing exposure while awaiting earnings clarity.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $157.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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