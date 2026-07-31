Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,853 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,791 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Pool worth $81,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $4,575,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 197.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,676 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,306 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pool Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $190.68 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.68 and a 1 year high of $336.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.40%.Pool's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pool's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Stokely bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $235.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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