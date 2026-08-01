Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 212,116 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307,766 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of H&R Block worth $73,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in H&R Block by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HRB opened at $44.05 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. H&R Block's payout ratio is 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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