Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,568 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,567 shares of the bank's stock after selling 69,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.19% of Bancorp worth $71,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,029 shares of the bank's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company's stock.

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Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $67.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.69 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 26.92%.Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bancorp

More Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. The Bancorp Q2 earnings beat article

The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Fintech growth remained strong: Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. The Bancorp Q2 results press release

Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics: Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. The Bancorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.

Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and cautious near-term guidance: Net interest margin declined to 3.85% from 4.44% year over year. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 has a midpoint below the $1.75 consensus estimate.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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