Div Capital Phoenix Assets Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Div Capital Phoenix Assets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.3% of Div Capital Phoenix Assets Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $134.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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