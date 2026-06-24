Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sandisk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Article Title

SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Article Title

One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Article Title

Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Article Title

SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Tuesday’s sharp drop was amplified by a Korean market crash that hit memory-chip names across the sector. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,963.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,474.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.76. The company has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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