Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.6% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,847,000 after buying an additional 102,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Snowflake Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $232.49 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $284.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Article Title

Snowflake Ventures invested in Jedify, and AcuityMD launched its Encounters Data Mart on Snowflake Marketplace, both of which underscore Snowflake’s expanding role in AI-driven and industry-specific data workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with Jefferies saying Snowflake and Databricks can both benefit from rising enterprise demand for data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Snowflake as a strong generative AI/software name and noting institutional interest has added support to the stock’s momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Article Title

Several executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but the filings say the transactions were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting rather than a shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing Snowflake’s valuation and intensifying competition from Databricks, which could temper enthusiasm if growth execution slips. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,488,856 shares of company stock worth $342,713,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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