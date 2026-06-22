Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,448,377.50. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,884 shares of company stock worth $72,809,943. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Credo Technology is emerging as a key AI connectivity supplier, with its data center and optical networking products positioned to benefit from continued AI infrastructure spending. Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow

Market commentary says Credo Technology is emerging as a key AI connectivity supplier, with its data center and optical networking products positioned to benefit from continued AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Credo Technology Group received 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, reinforcing its ability to attract and retain talent. Credo Earns 2026 National and Regional Top Workplace Honors

Credo Technology Group received 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, reinforcing its ability to attract and retain talent. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall after Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, which included triple-digit revenue growth and earnings above expectations.

Analysts remain constructive overall after Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, which included triple-digit revenue growth and earnings above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction; the sale is notable but was pre-planned and small relative to his remaining holdings. Credo Technology Group stock and insider trade details

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction; the sale is notable but was pre-planned and small relative to his remaining holdings. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary warns that CRDO may be overheated after its sharp run, with one analysis arguing the shares could be trading well above intrinsic value. Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Stock Could Be 109.1% Overvalued After Its Recent Run

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $271.83 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $274.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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