Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,742 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,936 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.16. 7,059,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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