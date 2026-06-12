DJE Kapital AG Acquires Shares of 396,600 AT&T Inc. $T

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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