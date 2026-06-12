DJE Kapital AG Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

DJE Kapital AG decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 77,907 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $280.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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