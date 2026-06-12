DJE Kapital AG Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,925 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

NOW stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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