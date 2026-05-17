DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,678 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 259,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.39 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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