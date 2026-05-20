DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,689,637.42. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,290,546 shares of company stock worth $211,225,088. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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