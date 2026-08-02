DNOW Inc. $DNOW Stake Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,824 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 292,033 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of DNOW worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DNOW by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,498,204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $258,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762,071 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 13,223.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 393,456 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 390,503 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DNOW in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of DNOW to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on DNOW in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DNOW currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. DNOW had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Further Reading

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