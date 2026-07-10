Dole PLC $DOLE Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE - Free Report) by 784.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,705 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,493 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.13% of Dole worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOLE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dole by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dole by 120.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dole in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dole by 269.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dole in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOLE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Dole in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dole from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dole from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dole

Dole Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DOLE opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Dole PLC has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Dole had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dole PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Dole's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.56%.

About Dole

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company's product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole's operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold‑chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

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