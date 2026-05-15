Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 24,882.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Dollar General worth $224,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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