Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,798 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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