Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.69% of Dollar General worth $442,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock worth $495,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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