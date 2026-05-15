Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Position Reduced by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,269,795 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 5.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 1.19% of Dollar General worth $348,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here