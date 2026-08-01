Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 323,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.66% of Dollar Tree worth $141,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,219,000 after acquiring an additional 886,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.82.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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