Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930,241 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,164,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.81% of Dominion Energy worth $984,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after buying an additional 4,940,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after buying an additional 1,686,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,196,056,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6%

D opened at $69.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Positive Sentiment: Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Top US Data Center-Serving Utility Dominion Tops Profit Estimates

Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Dominion to Build Natural Gas Power Plant at Mount Storm

The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat.

GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Dominion Energy: Take Profits Ahead of the Potential NextEra Merger

A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: Residents are protesting a Dominion power-line project and demanding that the line be buried, creating potential permitting, cost and execution risks. Concerns about aging grid infrastructure and customer complaints over high summer bills add to the company’s reputational and regulatory pressure.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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