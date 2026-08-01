Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domino's Pizza worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at $895,251,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $837,091,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $570,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $432,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.16.

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Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Domino's Pizza analyst estimate report

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own.

The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus.

Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus. Negative Sentiment: The largest revision was to FY2028 EPS, which fell to $21.58 from $22.34. That reduction implies weaker longer-term earnings growth than previously expected and may be contributing to investor caution, particularly with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $347.44 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $477.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.50.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,718.08. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,742 shares of company stock worth $8,041,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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