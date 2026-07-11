Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.5%

DPZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. 624,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,736. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $282.00 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.64.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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