Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 241,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, citing strong AI networking and optics demand, which reinforced the stock’s breakout momentum. What Is Going On With Marvell Tech Stock On Thursday?

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, citing strong AI networking and optics demand, which reinforced the stock’s breakout momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street have been lifting targets ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, signaling confidence that AI-driven revenue growth can continue. Marvell Stock (MRVL) Gets Price Target Hikes from Top Analysts Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Analysts across Wall Street have been lifting targets ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, signaling confidence that AI-driven revenue growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being boosted by reports of a custom AI chip partnership with Google and a strategic equity investment from AMD, both of which strengthen Marvell’s AI credentials. Marvell stock hits 52-week high as bullish catalysts keep stacking up

Investor enthusiasm is also being boosted by reports of a custom AI chip partnership with Google and a strategic equity investment from AMD, both of which strengthen Marvell’s AI credentials. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan, a disclosure that may draw attention but is not necessarily a negative signal by itself.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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