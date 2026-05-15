Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.61 and a 200-day moving average of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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