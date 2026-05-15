Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,596 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Western Digital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $489.15 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,342,096. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total transaction of $2,743,105.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,049,314. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

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