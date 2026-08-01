Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 227.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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