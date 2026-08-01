Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,844 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Dorman Products worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.Dorman Products's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

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