Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 56,085 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,131 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the bank's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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