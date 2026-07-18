Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 91,264 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 2,262.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,297 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,432 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.9% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 221.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,470 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $141.43 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

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