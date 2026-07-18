Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,208 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 757,761 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company's stock.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 50.26% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,946,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,213,217. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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