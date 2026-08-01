D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,523 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $69,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after buying an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,305,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,602,945 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,956,000 after purchasing an additional 833,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.17.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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