DSG Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

DSG Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 124,662 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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