Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 157,456 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.45% of Digital Realty Trust worth $238,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $143.83 and a one year high of $199.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $189.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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