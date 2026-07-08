Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $755.18.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $656.48 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $712.92 and a 200-day moving average of $587.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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