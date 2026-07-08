Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 22,546 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

UBER stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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