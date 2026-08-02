DUTCH ASSET Corp Buys 4,531 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 158,002 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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